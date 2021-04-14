Jane Street Group LLC Decreases Position in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO)

Jane Street Group LLC decreased its stake in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMO) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,937 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF were worth $191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 16,151 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EEMO opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a one year low of $11.76 and a one year high of $22.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.87.

