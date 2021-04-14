Jane Street Group LLC Sells 23,360 Shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Jane Street Group LLC lowered its stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,027 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,360 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $148,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ CATY opened at $40.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1-year low of $20.59 and a 1-year high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 29.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.63%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

