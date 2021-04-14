Jane Street Group LLC Takes $201,000 Position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,433,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,540,000 after buying an additional 152,116 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Ready Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,295,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Ready Capital by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 89,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 44,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on RC shares. TheStreet raised Ready Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ready Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.21.

Shares of RC opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ready Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.44 million, a PE ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.63.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. Ready Capital had a return on equity of 11.15% and a net margin of 14.86%. Analysts anticipate that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.97%.

About Ready Capital

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

