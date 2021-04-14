Jane Street Group LLC Takes $205,000 Position in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Duluth at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duluth by 405.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Duluth by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Duluth by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 135,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Duluth by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

In other Duluth news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $386,859. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $15.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.82. The company has a market cap of $466.86 million, a PE ratio of 32.24 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Duluth Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $17.73.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duluth Holdings Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Duluth in a research report on Sunday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

