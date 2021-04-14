Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,968 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753,672 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Knowles by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 4,648,684 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $85,675,000 after purchasing an additional 88,366 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Knowles by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 827,948 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,260,000 after purchasing an additional 16,197 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Knowles by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,480,000 after purchasing an additional 161,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Knowles by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 767,246 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,140,000 after purchasing an additional 321,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Knowles from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Colliers Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Knowles from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Knowles has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Knowles stock opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Knowles Co. has a 12-month low of $12.64 and a 12-month high of $21.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.09 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -527.37, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.41.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Knowles had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $243.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.01 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Knowles Co. will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 6,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $140,673.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 70,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total transaction of $101,365.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,544.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,010 shares of company stock worth $1,076,114. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

