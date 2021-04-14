Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) Short Interest Up 3,050.0% in March

Japan Airport Terminal Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JTTRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a growth of 3,050.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Japan Airport Terminal stock opened at $23.00 on Wednesday. Japan Airport Terminal has a 12-month low of $17.02 and a 12-month high of $33.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.07.

About Japan Airport Terminal

Japan Airport Terminal Co, Ltd. primarily engages in the management of passenger terminal buildings in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: Facilities Management, Merchandise Sales, and Food and Beverage. The company constructs, manages, and operates domestic passenger terminal buildings; rents offices, stores, and other facilities to airline companies and airport concessionaires; and operates and manages parking lots.

