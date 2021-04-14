Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) a €12.60 Price Target

Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) has been given a €12.60 ($14.82) target price by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

KCO has been the subject of several other research reports. Independent Research set a €9.80 ($11.53) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €6.80 ($8.00) price target on Klöckner & Co SE and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €9.87 ($11.61).

ETR KCO opened at €10.83 ($12.74) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of €7.69. Klöckner & Co SE has a 12 month low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a 12 month high of €11.03 ($12.98). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.32.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

