Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY)

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Telia Company AB (publ) in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now expects that the technology company will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.48.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 3.45%.

TLSNY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:TLSNY opened at $8.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.38. Telia Company AB has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.166 dividend. This is a boost from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

About Telia Company AB (publ)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

