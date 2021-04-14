Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Commerce Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.87.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Commerce Bancshares stock opened at $76.29 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 52-week low of $48.60 and a 52-week high of $83.06. The company has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.72.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.79%.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, Director Jonathan M. Kemper sold 26,568 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $2,007,743.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 861,000 shares in the company, valued at $65,065,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 167,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,050,498.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.