Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Eni S.p.A.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:E)

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ENI in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ENI’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. DZ Bank raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of ENI from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. ENI has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of E opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.43. ENI has a 12 month low of $13.36 and a 12 month high of $25.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ENI had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $14.24 billion for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in ENI by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 23,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of ENI by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,186 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ENI by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 502.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in ENI by 20.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,146 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares in the last quarter.

