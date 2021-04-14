Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hargreaves Lansdown plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HRGLY)

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.66 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.58.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $46.51 on Wednesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a fifty-two week low of $35.73 and a fifty-two week high of $49.10. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.2962 per share. This represents a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio is 38.36%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

