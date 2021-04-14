Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The company had revenue of $265.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Hovde Group raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.50 to $82.50 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $65.05 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $93.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04.

In other news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $36,165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,878,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 60,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.