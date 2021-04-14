Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Capital One Financial Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:COF)

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Capital One Financial in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $11.58 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $11.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Capital One Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.16 EPS.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.49 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Odeon Capital Group raised Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

COF stock opened at $132.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.10. The company has a market cap of $60.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. Capital One Financial has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $134.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COF. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 252,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,159,000 after purchasing an additional 171,195 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,071,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $427,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total value of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total value of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 13.23%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.