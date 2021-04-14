Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Equinor ASA’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Equinor ASA in a report issued on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.46. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.36). Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.75 billion for the quarter.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Equinor ASA in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equinor ASA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Santander downgraded Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Equinor ASA stock opened at $19.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $11.77 and a 52 week high of $20.81. The company has a market capitalization of $63.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EQNR. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 12.9% during the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 20,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,663,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 705,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,580,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

