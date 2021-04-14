Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Glencore plc’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Glencore in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the energy company will earn $0.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.90. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.56 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, March 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

GLNCY opened at $7.85 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $52.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.99. Glencore has a twelve month low of $3.13 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.49%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

