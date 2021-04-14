Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q1 2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:OMVJF)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.64 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

OMVJF opened at $51.22 on Wednesday. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $23.75 and a 52 week high of $52.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $16.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.74 and a beta of 1.03.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter. OMV Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 1.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.61%.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.