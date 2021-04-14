Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Topcon Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TOPCF)

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Topcon in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Topcon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

TOPCF opened at $14.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.10. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -77.77 and a beta of 1.37. Topcon has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $14.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Topcon (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. Topcon had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $323.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.81 million.

Topcon Company Profile

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products worldwide. Its positioning products include GNSS receivers, GPS systems, machine control systems, precision agriculture systems, and asset management systems.

