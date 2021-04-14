Jeffrey Hewitt Purchases 56 Shares of F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) Stock

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) insider Jeffrey Hewitt acquired 56 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 840 ($10.97) per share, with a total value of £470.40 ($614.58).

Jeffrey Hewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 8th, Jeffrey Hewitt purchased 61 shares of F&C Investment Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 805 ($10.52) per share, with a total value of £491.05 ($641.56).

LON FCIT opened at GBX 840 ($10.97) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 787 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 764.50. F&C Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 600 ($7.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 843 ($11.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.62, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 0.44%. This is a boost from F&C Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.90. F&C Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.09%.

F&C Investment Trust Company Profile

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

