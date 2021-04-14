Jennifer C. Haas Sells 6,806 Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Stock

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 6,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $170,626.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,626.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $26.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.16. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $11.13 and a 1 year high of $27.30.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.49%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEVI. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth about $97,226,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 298.6% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,463,489 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,321 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 6,571.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,626 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $16,076,000 after acquiring an additional 788,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,401,097 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $28,134,000 after purchasing an additional 658,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $14,917,000. 12.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Levi Strauss & Co. from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.27.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

