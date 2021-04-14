JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) Upgraded to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $15.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.37% from the stock’s previous close.

JBLU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised JetBlue Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of JetBlue Airways from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.79.

NASDAQ:JBLU opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. JetBlue Airways has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $21.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.66.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.16. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 23.07% and a negative net margin of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.33 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 67.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will post -5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 3,402 shares of JetBlue Airways stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $62,290.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $100,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,513.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,965 shares of company stock valued at $262,562 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBLU. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways by 284.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in JetBlue Airways by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

