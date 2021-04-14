Jonathan Sheena Sells 3,213 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) insider Jonathan Sheena sold 3,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $334,826.73. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 466,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,571,343.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Jonathan Sheena also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Jonathan Sheena sold 586 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total value of $49,194.70.

On Monday, March 22nd, Jonathan Sheena sold 331 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $34,768.24.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Jonathan Sheena sold 703 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $68,415.96.

On Thursday, February 25th, Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22.

NTRA traded down $6.08 on Wednesday, reaching $101.24. 578,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,581. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $104.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.74. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.17 and a fifty-two week high of $127.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.68 and a quick ratio of 4.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of -42.54 and a beta of 1.66.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The medical research company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.28). Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NTRA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Natera from $87.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Natera from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist started coverage on Natera in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $92.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Natera by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Further Reading: Diversification Important in Investing

