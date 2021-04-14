JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 72,787 Shares of Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Noble Midstream Partners LP (NASDAQ:NBLX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,235,161 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,787 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Noble Midstream Partners were worth $12,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NBLX. ADE LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noble Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NBLX opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.94. Noble Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 3.46.

Noble Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:NBLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $207.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.10 million. Noble Midstream Partners had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 21.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Noble Midstream Partners LP will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a $0.188 dividend. This is a positive change from Noble Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. Noble Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NBLX shares. Piper Sandler cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Noble Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised Noble Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Noble Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Noble Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Noble Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream infrastructure assets in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering Systems, Fresh Water Delivery, and Investments in Midstream Entities. The company provides crude oil, natural gas, and water-related midstream services.

