JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $58.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen upgraded United Airlines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. United Airlines has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

UAL stock opened at $56.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. United Airlines has a 1-year low of $18.18 and a 1-year high of $63.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.94.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The transportation company reported ($7.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($6.56) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 54.29% and a negative net margin of 19.85%. United Airlines’s revenue was down 68.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that United Airlines will post -26.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $268,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Andrew P. Nocella sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $600,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,469.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,060 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UAL. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 6,174,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $267,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,392 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,380,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,032,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $31,487,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in United Airlines by 161.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 890,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,960,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also sells fuel; and offers catering, ground handling, and maintenance services for third parties.

