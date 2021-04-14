JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $13.60 Million Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 958,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 508,807 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.11% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $13,602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 64,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 51,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 18,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Truist raised their target price on Acadia Realty Trust from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America cut Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.33.

Shares of NYSE:AKR opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.66, a PEG ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.10 and a 52-week high of $21.56.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.35). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 1.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 42.55%.

In related news, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total transaction of $54,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $103,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $61,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,500 shares of company stock valued at $178,020 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Â- Core Portfolio and Fund Â- operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

