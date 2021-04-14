JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $14.19 Million Holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,261,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 352,968 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.39% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $14,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HMHC. Anqa Management LLC acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $6,260,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after purchasing an additional 888,130 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 811,936 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 4,488.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 489,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 479,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the 4th quarter valued at $1,545,000. 86.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Alejandro Reyes sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $28,538.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,660 shares in the company, valued at $197,535.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 14,891 shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $92,919.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,899.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 over the last 90 days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HMHC shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $3.00 to $3.45 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Houghton Mifflin Harcourt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.20.

NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $7.70 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $8.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $981.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.15). Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%. The company had revenue of $203.56 million during the quarter.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

