JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 847,852 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,466 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.71% of Veeco Instruments worth $14,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Veeco Instruments by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 20,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 60,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Veeco Instruments by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VECO stock opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.91 and a 52 week high of $23.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -24.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 9.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $138.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.27 million. Analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

VECO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.57.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

