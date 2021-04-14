JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $177.00 price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $169.33.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $145.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $67.00 and a 52-week high of $169.49.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.38%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director J Kenneth Thompson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.76, for a total transaction of $248,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,293.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.13, for a total transaction of $83,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,864,476.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,338 shares of company stock valued at $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.2% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,313 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $377,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 64,963 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $10,317,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Courier Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

