JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TLTZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tele2 AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$6.96 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,587. Tele2 AB has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.56.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tele2 AB (publ) Company Profile

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

