JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 131,651 Shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 26.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $13,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAXR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $2,701,000. Rempart Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $23,131,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Maxar Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAXR stock opened at $36.64 on Wednesday. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.65.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.47). Maxar Technologies had a net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s payout ratio is presently -1.90%.

MAXR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised shares of Maxar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.82.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

