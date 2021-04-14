JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 50,000 Shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.31% of JPMorgan International Growth ETF worth $13,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. ACT Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $581,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $675,000.

Shares of JIG opened at $75.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.87 and a 200 day moving average of $71.68. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $51.03 and a 12 month high of $82.31.

