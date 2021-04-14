Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Down 91.5% in March

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 91.5% from the March 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

JGHAF stock remained flat at $$44.70 during trading on Tuesday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $47.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.63.

Separately, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products in the fields of forklift trucks, and warehousing and material flow technology. The company's Intralogistics segment develops, produces, sells, and rents new material handling equipment and warehousing equipment products; sale and short-term leasing of new and used equipment; and provides spare parts, as well as maintenance and repair services.

