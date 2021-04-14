Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) Declares Dividend of GBX 12.20

Jupiter Fund Management Plc (LON:JUP) declared a dividend on Friday, February 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.20 ($0.16) per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Jupiter Fund Management’s previous dividend of $7.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of JUP opened at GBX 286.60 ($3.74) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 282.91 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 270.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Jupiter Fund Management has a 1-year low of GBX 193.10 ($2.52) and a 1-year high of GBX 310.80 ($4.06). The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80.

In related news, insider Edward Bonham Carter sold 11,315 shares of Jupiter Fund Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 278 ($3.63), for a total transaction of £31,455.70 ($41,097.07). Also, insider Wayne Mepham sold 5,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 276 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £16,239.84 ($21,217.45). Insiders have sold a total of 54,769 shares of company stock valued at $15,063,734 over the last 90 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jupiter Fund Management from GBX 330 ($4.31) to GBX 345 ($4.51) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 266.75 ($3.49).

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

