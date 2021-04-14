KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 3.3%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)’s stock price fell 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.73 and last traded at $51.82. 55,621 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,623,713 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.59.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BEKE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of KE in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of KE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.70 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of KE in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.89.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

KE (NYSE:BEKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $22.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.28 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. QS Investors LLC lifted its position in KE by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KE during the fourth quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

About KE (NYSE:BEKE)

KE Holdings Inc operates an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services.

