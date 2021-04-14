Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Has $564,000 Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management trimmed its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,638,091,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 554.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,057,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213,857 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 44,058,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,179,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658,204 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 40,759,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,444,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,890 shares in the last quarter. 18.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSM traded up $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.40. 124,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,459,549. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $120.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.28. The company has a market capitalization of $629.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.3527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 41.89%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

