Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Purchases 3,000 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $21.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,604. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.30 and a 1 year high of $22.75. The company has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.50.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. This is a boost from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 86.15%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $5,622,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $40,317,553.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 993,000 shares of company stock worth $21,385,160. 1.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MPW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.89.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

