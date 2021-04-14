Keudell Morrison Wealth Management Sells 435 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Keudell Morrison Wealth Management cut its holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nexus Investment Management ULC boosted its holdings in BCE by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 87,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the first quarter valued at about $349,000. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in BCE during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BCE by 1,053.7% during the first quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 258,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,658,000 after acquiring an additional 235,871 shares during the period. Finally, Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in BCE by 732.9% in the 1st quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 78,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 69,263 shares in the last quarter. 45.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of BCE from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.15.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $46.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,403,665. The company has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.51.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

