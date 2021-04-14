KeyCorp Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eversource Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.77. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Eversource Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.89 EPS.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.17.

ES stock opened at $87.44 on Monday. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $73.61 and a twelve month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

