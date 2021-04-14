KeyCorp Weighs in on Entergy Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Entergy in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $1.52 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Entergy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

ETR has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Entergy from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.58.

Entergy stock opened at $103.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. Entergy has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $113.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day moving average is $99.92. The company has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 11.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

In other news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

