KickToken (KICK) Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $31.04 million and approximately $4.53 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get KickToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00064122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00089585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.52 or 0.00651788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036403 BTC.

KickToken Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,247,037,842,332 coins and its circulating supply is 58,658,619,203 coins. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform. KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

KickToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.