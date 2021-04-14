King DAG Price Down 6.2% Over Last Week (KDAG)

King DAG (CURRENCY:KDAG) traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. King DAG has a total market capitalization of $25.23 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of King DAG was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, King DAG has traded down 6.2% against the US dollar. One King DAG coin can now be bought for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000738 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.39 or 0.00064122 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00018933 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.42 or 0.00089585 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.52 or 0.00651788 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00032700 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00036403 BTC.

About King DAG

King DAG (CRYPTO:KDAG) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2019. King DAG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,251,545 coins. King DAG’s official message board is medium.com/@KDAGFoundation. King DAG’s official website is kdag.io. King DAG’s official Twitter account is @KDAGFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “KDAG (KING of Directed Acyclic Graph) is the underlying infrastructure of a new generation of value networks, dedicated to building a new generation of underlying trusted network protocols and providing efficient, convenient, secure, and stable development and deployment environments to customers worldwide. “

Buying and Selling King DAG

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as King DAG directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade King DAG should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase King DAG using one of the exchanges listed above.

