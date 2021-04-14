Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) Given New $210.00 Price Target at Truist

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) had its price target trimmed by Truist from $245.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

KNSL has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.00.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $168.03 on Tuesday. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $102.11 and a fifty-two week high of $252.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $169.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $139.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.29 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 16.47%. On average, analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 64.6% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

