KLAYswap Protocol (KSP) Tops 1-Day Volume of $25.54 Million

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $70.86 or 0.00113576 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, KLAYswap Protocol has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market capitalization of $551.64 million and $25.54 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap.

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KLAYswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

