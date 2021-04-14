Klaytn (KLAY) Trading 13% Lower Over Last Week

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 14th. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for about $2.76 or 0.00004385 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 13% against the US dollar. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $6.78 billion and approximately $143.71 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00067429 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.56 or 0.00267656 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $461.22 or 0.00732382 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00024714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,581.51 or 0.99374755 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.18 or 0.00872053 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,544,669,728 coins and its circulating supply is 2,454,565,978 coins. The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com. Klaytn’s official message board is medium.com/klaytn. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klaytn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

