KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.76% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “KLDiscovery Inc. provides technology-enabled services and software to law firms, corporations, government agencies and consumers solve complex data challenges. It offers data collection and forensic investigation, early case assessment, electronic discovery and data processing, application software and data hosting for web-based document reviews and managed document review services. KLDiscovery Inc., formerly known as Pivotal Acq CP, is based in McLean, United States. “

KLDI opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.49. KLDiscovery has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market cap of $361.50 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of -0.04.

KLDiscovery (OTCMKTS:KLDI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. KLDiscovery had a negative return on equity of 35.43% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that KLDiscovery will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KLDiscovery

KLDiscovery Inc provides eDiscovery and data recovery services to corporations, law firms, government agencies, and individual consumers worldwide. The company offers eDiscovery solutions, including Nebula, a proprietary end-to-end information governance and eDiscovery platform, which helps to facilitate the identification, preservation, collection, processing, review, and exchange of electronically stored information (ESI); eDiscovery.com Review (EDR), a platform used to search, review and exchange ESI; Relativity, a document review tool; KLD Analytics, which offers technology-assisted review tools; KLD Processing, a processing platform; managed review services, such as providing facilities, staffing, and expertise necessary to review large and complex data sets in various types of matters comprising litigation, investigations, and regulatory reviews; and digital forensics services.

