Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Klepierre SA is a real estate investment trust. The company provides shopping center property primarily in Europe. It also offers development, rental, property and asset management services. Klepierre SA is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Get Klépierre alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Klépierre in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America downgraded Klépierre from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Klépierre in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

KLPEF stock opened at $24.88 on Monday. Klépierre has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.16.

Klépierre Company Profile

KlÃ©pierre, the European leader in shopping malls, combines development, property and asset management skills. The company's portfolio is valued at Â22.8 billion at June 30, 2020 and comprises large shopping centers in 12 countries in Continental Europe which together host 1.1 billion visits per year.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Klépierre (KLPEF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Klépierre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klépierre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.