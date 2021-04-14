Komodo (KMD) Market Cap Hits $424.09 Million

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Komodo has a market cap of $424.09 million and $22.22 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Komodo has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $3.38 or 0.00005407 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $236.43 or 0.00377685 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.13 or 0.00183910 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.37 or 0.00137968 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Komodo Profile

Komodo (KMD) is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 125,287,614 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Komodo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.