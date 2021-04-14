Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) Short Interest Update

Kona Grill, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, an increase of 531.5% from the March 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

KONAQ traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.05. 8,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,052. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.04. Kona Grill has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.19.

Kona Grill Company Profile

Kona Grill, Inc owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S.

