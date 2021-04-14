Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) was downgraded by research analysts at Pareto Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS NSKFF opened at $24.55 on Wednesday. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55.

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Company Profile

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA, together with its subsidiaries, provides high-tech systems and solutions primarily to customers in the maritime and defense markets. The company operates in two segments, Kongsberg Maritime, and Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace. The Kongsberg Maritime segment supplies solutions, systems, products, and services to various maritime markets and maritime vessel segments.

