Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.39 on April 29th

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.389 per share on Thursday, April 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 16th.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $31.38.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 17.32%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

Featured Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.