Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,330 Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 1,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 69.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 534 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Dolby Laboratories by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DLB shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barrington Research lowered Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.75.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $100.93 on Wednesday. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.13 and a twelve month high of $103.88. The stock has a market cap of $10.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.26 and its 200 day moving average is $89.31.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $389.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $345.33 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, VP Ryan Nicholson sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.01, for a total transaction of $203,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 14,469 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.08, for a total value of $1,361,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,997 shares of company stock valued at $10,187,075 in the last three months. Insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

